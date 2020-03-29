COUNCIL COUNT: Rolling updates as they come in

The counting begins in the Fraser Coast Regional Council elections.

10.55AM: A statement from the Electoral Commission of Queensland has blamed "technical issues" for slowing display of the vote count on its website.

"Results will be available on the website as soon as possible," the statement read.

EARLIER: The count has resumed in the Fraser Coast Regional Council election this morning.

Now votes have been cast, all that is left is to tally up the results and wait for the postal votes to flow in.

So far about 11.29 per cent of the vote has been counted in the mayoral contest.

Candidate George Seymour is leading contender Jannean Dean with 73.54 per cent of the vote.

In Division 8 Denis Chapman is currently leading, while James Hansen is leading in Division 1, Phil Truscott in Division 2, Paul Truscott in Division 3 and Daniel Sanderson in Division 4.

In the hotly contested Division 6, former Fraser Coast councillor and Hervey Bay MP David Dalgleish is leading with incumbent councillor David Lewis in second position and former Fraser Coast mayor Gerard O'Connell third in the race so far.

Only 2.69 per cent of the vote in Division 6 has been counted so far.

