Council, developer agree to fix boardwalk

FIXING IT UP: Bay residents Max Dederer and Ray Maxwell at the closed Urangan Marina boardwalk. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast acting mayor George Seymour has welcomed the response of the Mantra Group to to fix the boardwalk at the Urangan Marina within the harbour.

It follows a subsidiary of the Mantra Group, Agreedto Pty Ltd, issuing a statement to work with the State Government in finding a solution to the closed boardwalk last week.

Agreedto, as the leaseholder of the Great Sandy Straits Marina, is responsible for repairing the boardwalk.

Ongoing structural concerns with the adjoining boardwalk led to its closure about five years ago.

Cr Seymour said he was pleased to see the Mantra Group and State Government working together to try and fix the boardwalk within the harbour.

"The council is pleased that a timeline has been set by the Mantra Group and the State Government to develop a way forward," Acting Mayor George Seymour said.

"The Urangan Harbour is an important destination for locals and tourists visiting the Fraser Coast, especially for whale watching," Cr Seymour said.

"It has been disappointing that is has taken so long for an outcome to be reached as the barricaded walkway prevents visitors and locals from enjoying the harbour precinct.

"We look forward to an early resolution of the situation, particularly the public access to the harbour mouth."

Mantra Group has until March to report back to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy on their plans to comply with the lease condition.

A spokeswoman from Agreedto said the company would find a cost-effective and equitable solution.