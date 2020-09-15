Menu
Fraser Coast Regional Council is asking residents for feedback on their Recycled Water Strategy. Photo: File
Council News

Council dives into water feedback

Stuart Fast
15th Sep 2020 5:40 PM
FRASER COAST residents are being encouraged to have their say on the use of recycled water.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the council was updating its Recycled Water Strategy and wanted to know what was important to the community.

"With the Fraser Coast's population expected to grow significantly over the next 20 to 30 years, volumes of effluent will increase which can be recycled and managed in different ways," Cr Truscott said.

It follows council's decision to approve a major upgrade of the Pulgul Sewage Treatment Plant over the next five years.

"Our recycled water scheme routinely uses 90 to 100 per cent of the Fraser Coast's treated wastewater for uses such as irrigation for sugar cane crops, golf courses, turf farms and sporting fields," he said.

"We also have the largest local government owned hardwood plantation scheme for recycled water reuse in Australia with about 526 hectares under drip irrigation.

"Over the next few months, council will be putting together a position paper to inform the development of a Fraser Coast Recycled Water Strategy and we want to know the community's values, how they would like to see the water used and where there is demand.

The council has established a dedicated project page on our Engagement Hub website, which includes a survey and the opportunity to make a submission.

"We encourage everyone to take the opportunity to have their say with the survey open until Sunday, October 11," Cr Truscott said.

