COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

In the first part of a "meet the candidates" series, the Chronicle spoke with nine people who have declared for the election. Trevor Veale

AS MOMENTUM builds towards the 2020 Fraser Coast Regional Council election, a steady flow of would-be councillors have put their hands up to run.

We asked each of them what the voters of the Fraser Coast could expect from their bid for council.

Jade Wellings: Division five candidate

Candidate for division 5 Jade Wellings George YANG

A bit about yourself:

I was born and raised on the Fraser Coast and now at 36 live in Dundowran Beach with my supportive husband, who is retired from the military, and three beautiful children. I have owned successful businesses on the Fraser Coast and currently work in a corporate role for a family-owned business which owns a string of caravan parks and workforce accommodation facilities in various locations around Australia. If elected, I intend to take on more of a support role in this organisation.

Why are you running for the council?

Because I love our community. I loved growing up here, I love raising my family here and even after spending the last 11 months travelling Australia in a caravan with the family, I still believe that we live in the best part of the country. I am at a point in my life where the circumstances are right for me to now allocate my time to serving the community and I want to help shape the region for future generations. I am not (and have never been) aligned with any political party. I will work with any person or government body to achieve what is best for our community.

What are your top three issues?

If I had to choose, I'd say creating more jobs and opportunities for people, improving lifestyle including affordability and working with police and community organisations to improve our security.

Chris Trevillion: Division nine candidate

Division 9 candidate Chris Trevillion for the 2020 Fraser Coast Regional Council election

A bit about yourself :

I live in Torquay with my wife Rachel and three children. I have been a teacher for 18 years, the last six as an assistant principal. I am vice president of the Bay Bullets Netball Club and on the coaching staff for the U18 Hervey Bay Seagulls, as well as being on the committee. I am a proud family man.

Why you are running for council?

I love being a part of the community. I want to contribute towards building the best possible opportunities for local business, education and employment. The Fraser Coast should be a place where we can all feel comfortable raising kids, working, living and retiring. Our region needs to be a thriving centre of tourism and local investment, but also a place for families and retirees to enjoy the best lifestyle there is on offer; a place where our rates benefit the community and its people.

What are your top three issues?

My priorities are ensuring safety in the community, putting our rates into upgrading our roads and local infrastructure, as well as a commitment to the supported growth of employment and local business through council incentives. Without responsible spending of rates to develop new infrastructure for the growing population, our roads will deteriorate and become unsafe, our tourism industry will be unsupported and local business will be left on its own. Let's get back to basics and build a better and safer Fraser Coast.

Graham 'Herbie' Taylor: Division five candidate

Graham 'Herbie' Taylor Mike Knott BUN201118MAR3

A little about yourself:

People would describe me as eccentric. I am a survivor of strokes and I have a willingness to try anything. I am not afraid to stand up for basic human rights to give the people of the Fraser Coast true value. I left school at 14 and in my working career I have been a foundry worker, dairy farmer, labourer, spray painter and now in the last part of my life, I want to do more. I have always been outspoken and that hasn't changed. Some people may not ever like me and it might be mutual but I will still stand up for their rights. People should know they are getting a whole person with faults. I'm a rough diamond who has made errors of judgements, but then again who hasn't?

Why do you want to run for council?

It is time to change things from a previous mayor's time. I want to make sure people from all areas of division five are listened to by an independent thinker.

What are your top three issues?

Getting the community together to be actively involved in fun community events. These could include open-air classic movies provided free by the council. We should take advantage of the good climate and excellent location to ward off dementia and strokes and gossip. We want to make it a retirees' paradise where fun takes over from the gossip. I also want to make sure every dollar of ratepayers money is spent properly.

Richard Mott: Division six candidate

Richard Mott, Candidate for Div 6

A bit about yourself:

I am a father and grandfather. I have worked mainly in insurance for 35 years in London, America and Australia. Punctuality and honesty are an absolute to me, perhaps the greatest misnomer of today is people don't listen - well I do and I act. My solemn oath is that I will always treat the division with the utmost respect. I am a local of nine years.

Why are you running?

I believe the community is losing out. I believe the community is being short changed and I never see my local member on TV doing anything so I am putting my hand up to do it. I have always had a desire to be in public life. I can offer something for this area and I've been tried and tested in leading people in my professional life.

What are your top three issues?

To get pedestrian crossings for people to cross safely especially along the Esplanade. It is critical for everyone of all ages. I love the forestation along the Esplanade and I would hate to see it getting cut down. I think it is vital for the whole area to increase manufacturing to keep jobs local. I think the sports facility is fantastic, the money and people it brings to town is great.

Owen Cronin: Division six candidate

Fraser Coast Regional Council candidate Owen Cronin.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

A little about yourself?

My community spirit was instilled in me at an early age by my foster parents who actively showed a strong community spirit by baking dozens of cakes for street stall fund-raisers to help. I started a business to help low income earners and pensioners from all walks of life recieve a service that helps them maintain their property themselves, restoring their independence and self worth. After five years and a lot of hard work, I noticed a lot of similar services and businesses started opening. I then decided to focus on other ways to help the community and our family.

Why are you running for council?

believe in the untapped potential of the Fraser Coast. My accumulated life experience allows me to bring a perspective to the community that unifies community spirit, knowledge, skills and experience.

What are your top three issues?

We need to establish greater connection between the people in our division and council so we can work together for a better future. My main focus is on low income earners, the homeless, seniors and veterans who are struggling and therefore help the community get a sense of value back.

Karla Reardon: Division six candidate

Karla Reardon, council candidate

A bit about yourself:

am 49 and have two wonderful grandchildren. In 1988, I commenced my youth work career. I currently work with LGBTQI-plus young people and survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence. We moved to Hervey Bay in 2017 after many holidays here.

Why are you running for council?

For me, local government is about community and connection. There are social issues within the Fraser Coast that require attention and without this the community and connection fails to thrive.

What are your three most important issues?

For the council to be transparent with decisions including matters such as councillors' personal expenses to be available on the website. Infrastructure is a priority as the region is growing and infrastructure decisions have resulted in a lack of parking at schools, one road in/one road out new suburbs and the poor planning around the Hervey Bay hospital site. Also that we build a strong inclusive community that retains our young people in our community who may be different due to disabilities or identify as LGBTQI-plus.

Phil Truscott: Division two candidate

Division 2 candidate Phil Truscott for the upcoming Fraser Coast Regional Council election

A bit about yourself:

ith my experience in local business (our family has been in business in Maryborough and district for 97 years) and with the council I bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh ideas to the Fraser Coast. Division two is where I live so I am keen to speak for "my patch". I am a person who tells it like it is and I get the job done. I have been a musician in a touring band, the chief executive officer of a financial planning and taxation company and a former Fraser Coast councillor. My achievements include jointly starting the Maryborough Street Party, installing traffic lights on the corner of Gympie and Woongal roads, better roads and guttering in our region as well as the Brolga Sunday Riverside.

Why are you running for council?

I have always been interested in making where we live a better place. My grandfather (Billy Boys) was on the Maryborough council for many years and he shared his experiences with me which prompted me to follow in his footsteps.

What are your top three issues?

In the outer suburbs I believe it is infrastructure like roads out to Glenwood. In Tinana it is ironically things like water, which is not totally council but because the area is growing so much we should try and conserve water. From the public I have spoken to, another issue is downtown Maryborough and trying to enhance it as well as parking for full-time workers in the CBD.

Stephen Keightley: Division eight candidate

local Fraser Coast teacher, Stephen Keightley announcing candidacy for Division 8 the local government elections in 2020.

A bit about yourself:

grew up in Hervey Bay and have lived here on and off for 30 years. I was married here and have two children. I made a very deliberate decision to make the Fraser Coast my home, it was such a wonderful place to grow up in and it is where I want my own kids to be raised. I am currently a school teacher, my specialisation is teaching history to teenagers. Prior to getting my teaching qualifications here in the Bay I worked as a university qualified Archaeologist in the UK. My wife, Alice, works professionally in the allied health industry.

Why you are running for council?

I am running for division eight because I know I can make a difference and want to serve this community. I want to be a truly representative councillor who listens to the issues of the people of my division, and communicates with them promptly and meaningfully. We need well considered planning, parks suitable for families at all times of the day and safe roads for a safe community.

What are your top three issues?

y plan is simple, but important: 1. Upgrade local roads and intersections to suit the current and future needs of our growing region. 2. Ensure that existing infrastructure is well maintained, and future infrastructure well planned. 3. Improve the liveability of our region by increasing shade in recreational spaces, such as parks.

David Lee: Division nine candidate

David lee, candidate for division 9 at the upcoming Fraser Coast Regional Council election.

A little about yourself:

y family is my greatest achievement. I am married to Jillian, I am a father of two children and I have four grandchildren. My career has been varied and interesting, mostly centred in the health profession, including 17 years as a chief executive officer of rural health facilities in Victoria. I have been a registered nurse and a medic in the Australian Regular Army. I also have university qualifications in law, commerce and nursing. I am currently on the management committees of Meals on Wheels Fraser Community Inc., the Fraser Coast Hospice Association Inc. and volunteer at Taylor Street Community Legal Centre. I am a Christian and regularly attend the Hervey Bay Baptist Church.

Why are you running for council?

I have had a longstanding interest in politics, especially local politics. In recent months, I have enjoyed meeting and engaging with people. I have listened and acknowledge there are some community concerns.

What are your top three priorities? So far, after knocking on 800 doors, three main issues have emerged: 1. Complete the extension of Boundary Rd into Urraween Rd. 2. Fix the traffic congestion at Aldi and Stockland Shopping Centre. 3. Ensure there is an adequate water supply that matches population growth. The Fraser Coast needs a strong economy with opportunities for new industries and employment that will support our population growth.