Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light.
News

Council endorses new disaster plan for cyclone season

Jessica Lamb
1st Dec 2019 3:48 PM
FRASER Coast Regional Council has endorsed an ­updated local disaster management plan with the upcoming storm season in mind.

Local Disaster Management Group chairman councillor Rolf Light said that the plan detailed specific strategies for the prevention of, preparedness and response to, and recovery from a disaster.

"The plan is reviewed and updated regularly to take into consideration changes in population, infrastructure and best practice," he said.

"The new plan has been ­reformatted to be similar to the new state disaster management plan. It introduces checklists and action plans which make it easier to navigate and understand for people with limited disaster management experience.

"Several sub-plans have been rewritten or merged to reflect changes to national and state guidelines and outline the lead agency's responsibilities.

"The aim is to ensure we have a co-ordinated and effective system for disaster management on the Fraser Coast."

Cr Light said the council and emergency services across the region had been putting the finishing touches to their emergency action plans in readiness for the approaching storm and cyclone season.

"We are prepared and we urge residents to be prepared. The better you prepare the more quickly you can bounce back," Cr Light said.

For more information visit council's website.

