AEC Group to develop Sports Precinct business plan

CONSULTANCY company AEC Group have been hired by council to prepare a business plan for the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

The plan will provide information about the potential management and leasing arrangements for sporting clubs, facilities management and funding opportunities for the controversial project.

Councillor Darren Everard said the group undertook the economic modelling analysis on the project for council's federal and state government funding applications.

Earthworks at the site started this week and are expected to be completed by December, weather permitting.

The project includes levelling the area to create the fields, re-spreading top soil, internal roads and footpaths, drainage, installation of conduits for underground services as well as underground water mains for irrigation.