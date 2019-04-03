Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shana Elliott, left, and Jay Meredith admire a Fraser Coast campus model with Mayor George Seymour and USC Director of Northern Campuses Graham Young.
Shana Elliott, left, and Jay Meredith admire a Fraser Coast campus model with Mayor George Seymour and USC Director of Northern Campuses Graham Young. Contributed
News

Council eyes $20 million for USC campus expansion

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Apr 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is seeking $20million of a $172.9million windfall for the Hinkler Regional Deal to fund a major expansion to the region's USC campus.

As part of the plan, USC will contribute $2million and the council will give its current library building and land on which the university will build its extension.

It comes after the Federal Government announced several key projects would be funded under the Hinkler Regional Deal on Monday.

Cr Seymour said many students were leaving the region to study, never to return.

"Statistics show the number of residents with Bachelor degrees on the Fraser Coast is only 9.1 per cent compared to the Queensland average of 18.3 per cent,” Cr Seymour said.

"Expanding our university campus offers greater opportunities for people in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounding regions to study close to where they live.”

Cr Seymour said the current library would be incorporated into the council's new Hervey Bay administration and disaster co-ordination centre.

Tenders for the projects have been called.

"Relocating our library to the new administration centre is consistent with the Hervey Bay CBD Master Plan, which has been developed over a number of years with significant community consultation,” Cr Seymour said.

The CBD development project will receive $40million under the Hinkler Regional Deal, MP Keith Pitt announced yesterday.

Design concepts reveal the university plans to finance a new student commons area, a design and planning studio, a social learning space and new laboratory workstations, along with a marine research centre.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the expansion would encourage Fraser Coast students to study locally, and attract international students.

"We would like to see Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast as a university city and the development and growth of the university would lead to that,” Ms Holebrook said.

"There are some international countries who really value a studious, calm and safe environment.”

Ms Holebrook said she hoped the expansion would one day reach Maryborough.

"There are areas in Maryborough that would make a wonderful university campus because of the heritage nature of the buildings,” she said.

More Stories

fccouncil fcdevelopment fceducation hervey bay hinkler regional deal queensland usc usc fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Fraser Coast winners, losers revealed

    premium_icon FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Fraser Coast winners, losers revealed

    Breaking FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Fraser Coast's winners and losers revealed as Scott Morrison delivers his first budget as prime minister of Australia

    Five-minute guide to Budget 2019

    premium_icon Five-minute guide to Budget 2019

    Politics Here's a quick rundown of what you need to know

    SHORTAGE: Pet owners concerned with bare shelves

    premium_icon SHORTAGE: Pet owners concerned with bare shelves

    Pets & Animals Major pet food brands are in short supply at supermarkets