Council fights for hundreds of mining jobs

COUNCIL will fight for hundreds of jobs to help construct rail, port and coal infrastructure required for Adani's Central Queensland coal mine.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has written to Adani management requesting one of their regional employment fairs be held on the Fraser Coast to maximise employment opportunities for locals.

"The Fraser Coast has been working on this opportunity for the past five years and there is no region more ready, willing or able to supply skilled workers to this mega mine, rail and port project," Cr Loft said.

"While Townsville and Rockhampton have been decided as the fly in, fly out hubs for the majority of the workforce, Adani are now conducting regional employment fairs to cast the net wider for suitable workers in the construction and operation phases of the mega mine.

"I have written to Adani management pushing the benefits of our region and asked for their prime contractor Downer Mining to conduct one of their regional employment fairs in either Hervey Bay or Maryborough."

Downer has five confirmed events on the calendar, including the indigenous communities of Woorabinda, Cherbourg and Palm Island, with additional events to be announced in the coming weeks.

"The State Government and Adani themselves sold this multi-billion dollar project as a jobs bonanza for the entire state and now they need to live up to their commitments, not just for Townsville and Rockhampton."

Cr Loft said he was disappointed with the lack of State Government support for the Wide Bay's push to be a source point for workers but he had not given up the fight.

"Our region deserves to be considered for this opportunity as we are battling historically high levels of youth and general unemployment and lower than average wages," Cr Loft said.

In recent years Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Regional Councils have joined forces with Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett to contract a resource sector consultant to help position the region to maximise the opportunity.

The Wide Bay Burnett region is the largest population base outside of the south east and well positioned to provide a mobile workforce to large resource and infrastructure projects with two jet-equipped airports and the large supply of skilled labour.

The $20 billion Carmichael Mine, situated 160km north-west of Clermont in Central Queensland, will feature open-cut and underground mines with a yield of 60 million tonnes per annum, transported to port by a railway line linking to the Abbott Point Coal Terminal.

The Wide Bay Burnett's points of difference to achieve superior workforce mobilisation include:

• The region is strategically positioned in close geographic proximity to major resource basins in Queensland.

• boasts first rate High Capacity regional jet airports at both Bundaberg and Hervey Bay with Hervey Bay Airport equipped with a dedicated terminal for workforce mobilisation.

• has an existing pool of over 2,000 resource sector workers who live in WBB and currently commute for their work rosters. The majority of those have indicated they would change to an employer who established a FIFO hub in the region.

• has a potential pool of 28,000+ workers whose classifications of work are aligned to the requirements of jobs in the construction and resource sectors.

• already has a well-established DIDO/BIBO/FIFO population who are working in various sites across Queensland and interstate.

• has well established and credentialed capacity and capability to source, recruit, induct, mobilise and support FIFO workers.