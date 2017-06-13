COUNCIL: Five important items for the June 14 meeting

THE controversial Sports Precinct, new units and shops on Main St and the Burrum River Quest's use of the commercial ramp are just a few of the exciting topics up for discussion at this week's meeting.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council ordinary meeting will be held at the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard on June 14.

Here are some of the major agenda items up for discussion:

Sports Precinct

THE project that continues to divide the community will return to the council chambers in confidential.

No details of what the discussion will involve are available from the council, but it is understood a number of contracts for the position will be considered.

Council legislation requires any discussion of commercial contracts be conducted in confidential, before the resolution is moved into general business.

A full list of tenders can be viewed here: http://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/documents/4362881/4a122946-2e0f-40b9-8265-81bc3e9ddbc7

Calls for tenders on the project were announced in March.

Beach Mobi-Mat

COUNCIL will call for expressions of interest for the management of the beach mobi-mat on the region's beaches.

These access mats, first demonstrated in April 2016 and trialed again in January 2017, allow people with disabilities to use the beach without needing to leave their wheelchair.

The council will call for community organisations to take ownership of the mat, as staff are not able to effectively manage the use of the map on weekends or public holidays when they are not available.

Main St precinct development

A DEVELOPMENT application to introduce commercial, residential and community on a Main St site will also be voted on by councillors.

Council documents reveal the new development could include a number of new shops, a garden centre, hardware and trade supply stores and a relocatable home park and retirement facility could become part of the future development.

Developments on the two precincts will proceed as part of a long-term precinct masterplan for the area.

Council officers have recommended the preliminary approval be granted, subject to conditions.

One of the concept plans for the Main St development, detailed in this week's agenda. Contributed

Advancing Aviation Advisory group

COMMUNITY representatives for the council's new aviation group will be decided on Wednesday, after 14 applications were received.

Expressions of interest for positions in the group were called back in February when the group was formed following a unanimous council resolution.

The group aims to expand the business opportunities at Fraser Coast airports and help further improve the region's tourism opportunities.

Joe Minnegal, Brad Tallis and Francois van Teijlingen are expected to be appointed to the committee.

Burrum River Quest boat ramp application

IT'S judgment day for the Burrum River Quest's application to use the area's boat ramp for their river services.

Owner Greg Pedemont told the Chronicle he holds fears his senior customer base will be in harm's way if they are not able to use the ramp for disembarking services.

The matter will be decided by councillors, after lengthy liasons with TMR, the Department of Natural Resources and Mines, and the company itself.