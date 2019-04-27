Council floats rates concession for conservation areas

LANDOWNERS could be eligible for concessions of up to 25 per cent if they enter a new conservation agreement proposed by the council.

It follows Fraser Coast councillors voting to update and amend its Conservation Area Concession Policy at Wednesday's meeting in Aldershot.

The recommendations include removing the maximum dollar concession amount and proposing rates concessions between 10 and 25 per cent.

Councillor David Lewis said the new policy offered a financial incentive to protect and preserve the natural environment on private property.

He said a range of categories were eligible for assessment.

"Landowners might dedicate land for use as ecological corridors and wildlife habitats or allocate portions of melaleuca wetlands,” Cr Lewis said.

"Alternatively eligible land may be used to preserve scenery within our local area.

"This policy allows the council to offer rate concessions to private land owners who share our commitment to protecting and preserving natural environments.”

The council's current policy allows rebates of up to 25 per cent of the overall general rates, to a maximum of $1080 per year, if the conservation area is 40 per cent or greater of the landholder's area.