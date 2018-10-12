Menu
Residents can dump green waste for free this weekend.
Council News

COUNCIL: Free weekend to remove storm debris

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Oct 2018 2:35 PM

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council's landfill and transfer stations will be free of charge this weekend to dispose of storm debris.

The opening times of transfer stations in Tinana, Yengarie, Aramara and Bauple will be extended from 7am-5pm for residents in those hard hit areas to dispose of rubbish and storm debris.

It comes after wild storms lashed the Wide Bay region over Thursday.

Councillor Rolf Light said the offer is for domestic waste and not commercial waste.

"Our priority is to get people back on their feet as quickly as possible," Cr Light said.

"The free service is on top of the Get Ready weekend that will be held on November 10 and 11.

"You don't have to wait for the Get Ready weekend to take green waste and recyclables to the transfer stations or landfill sites, they can be disposed of for free at any time."

For more information on what can be disposed of for free at any time at the landfill and transfer stations go to https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/recycling-and-waste.

    Local Partners