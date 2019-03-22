Menu
A council garbage truck caught fire on Wednesday night.
A council garbage truck caught fire on Wednesday night.
Council garbage truck destroyed in blaze

Jessica Lamb
22nd Mar 2019 10:12 AM
FIREFIGHTERS cannot confirm the cause of a blaze which destroyed a council garbage truck on Wednesday night.

Two urban and three rural fire crews were called to the Fraser Coast Recycling Centre at Maryborough Hervey bay Rd and Nikenbah Dundowran Rd about 8pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire, in the back of a garbage truck, was well alight when crews arrived.

The spokesman confirmed the truck had to be driven to a clear space to dump its contents to fully put out the fire.

The blaze was put out by 9.15pm and crews left the situation with council at 10.10pm.

A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman said firies speculated a number of things could have caused the fire.

