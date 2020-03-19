Council gets jump on COVID 19 Council gets jump start on COVID

Wetside is one of the council facilities that have been closed.

DESPITE no recorded coronavirus cases in the region, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has acted proactively and closed a number of its facilities and services.

Libraries and Wetside were among the closures announced by Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm yesterday.

Mr Diehm said it was a difficult but necessary decision.

“As a precautionary measure, we will close a range of council facilities and change the way in which we deliver some services,” he said.

“We want to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“I believe it is in the best interest for health and safety of the community, council staff and volunteers.”

The CEO said the decision was made with the help of executive staff.

“We looked at all of our facilities and have undertaken a risk assessment,” he said.

“Some of the factors we took into account in these risk assessments were the vulnerability of the people that attend, the number of people who attend and the proximity of the patrons in those facilities.

“For those reasons we have closed facilities like the library and kept others open, like the PL Travers building.”

Mr Diehm said no council staff would be impacted by the temporary closures.

“When we close the library there will be other things staff can do,” he said.

“Immediate things will be cleaning and planning for other activities that we can deliver through other methods, like online.

“In other areas where there isn’t sufficient work staff will be redeployed.”

The council has doubled library borrowing limits to 60 items and removed late return fees so residents can stock up before the closure on Saturday.

Mr Diehm said the council had activated its business continuity plan.

“We are well prepared and we don’t foresee any interruption to our essential services,” he said.

“The council’s focus is on maintaining these services like water supply, the sewerage systems and rubbish collection.”