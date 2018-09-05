Council hosts cat adoption day

ADOPT ME: Senior Facility Officer Matthew Bell with Molly who has been looking for a home since Feburary and is just one of the cats up for adoption from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

ADOPT ME: Senior Facility Officer Matthew Bell with Molly who has been looking for a home since Feburary and is just one of the cats up for adoption from the Fraser Coast Regional Council. Alistair Brightman

EVER wanted to rescue a cat but been put off by the potentially prohibitive adoption and vet costs?

The Hervey Bay Adoption Centre has the deal for you.

Senior facility officer Matthew Bell is up to his ears in cats who just want to find a new home.

So, on September 15, he and his team will place the centre's 30 cats and kittens up for adoption for just $30 each.

The gates at the Cicada Lane centre in Urangan will open between noon and 2pm for prospective parents to select a new feline friend.

Mr Bell said the offer was a rare one.

"For $30 you can adopt a cat who is micro-chipped, wormed and desexed,” he said.

"If they aren't currently desexed we will give you vouchers to do it.”

The cats are also registered with the council for the current financial year.

Among those looking for a forever home is Molly (pictured) who has been at the centre since February.

She and the majority of the centre's current residents were picked up as strays and remain unclaimed.

"I would love to see all the cats adopted,” he said.

"We are getting near capacity and it isn't much of a life for them to live all couped up in here.

"Once we are at capacity, we cannot take more off the streets to re-home them.

"If you know someone who is lonely and might want a companion, now is the time.”

Councillor David Lewis thanked the dedicated staff and volunteers at the adoption centre.

"These cats are happy, healthy and ready to find a new home,” he said.

"The staff and volunteers work with these stray or surrendered animals to make sure they are socialised , ready to be adopted and have a second chance to find a loving home.”

If you can't wait for the adoption day, the Adoption Centre is open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 1pm.