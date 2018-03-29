Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Anne Maddern. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Anne Maddern. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Council News

Council identifies new location for playground

Blake Antrobus
by
29th Mar 2018 6:00 PM

A COUNCIL-owned area near the Tinana Hall has been identified as the prime location for a new all-abilities park for Maryborough residents.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve funding and undertake designs for the playground at Wednesday's meeting.

Once constructed, the playground is expected to meet to the needs of Maryborough children of all abilities and ages without having to travel to Hervey Bay.

Councillor Anne Maddern, who moved the motion, said she was approached by community groups wanting to contribute to the playground's construction.

She said the area near the Tinana Hall was best suited for the development.

"It's a site that is levelled, centrally located and has offstreet parking," Cr Maddern said.

"There are some areas of the design that need to be sorted out and negotiated with the council, but I'm pleased the community has come forward to assist with that."

Related Items

Show More
all abilities anne maddern fccouncil fcdevelopment fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Buccs' coach appointment part of total club overhaul

Buccs' coach appointment part of total club overhaul

Soccer A complete overhaul of Wide Bay Buccaneers just seven weeks into its inaugural Football Queensland Premier League campaign

  • 29th Mar 2018 7:54 PM
UPDATE: Man, 66, suffers multiple fractures following crash

UPDATE: Man, 66, suffers multiple fractures following crash

News Two cars collided on the arterial road about 4pm yesterday.

Crack open lots of fun at the Easter Fair

Crack open lots of fun at the Easter Fair

Whats On Kids games, a high tea and a jam and relish comp will be held.

Police car crashes on way to another accident

Police car crashes on way to another accident

News Officers were en route to another crash near Tuan Forest.

Local Partners