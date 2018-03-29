Council identifies new location for playground

A COUNCIL-owned area near the Tinana Hall has been identified as the prime location for a new all-abilities park for Maryborough residents.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve funding and undertake designs for the playground at Wednesday's meeting.

Once constructed, the playground is expected to meet to the needs of Maryborough children of all abilities and ages without having to travel to Hervey Bay.

Councillor Anne Maddern, who moved the motion, said she was approached by community groups wanting to contribute to the playground's construction.

She said the area near the Tinana Hall was best suited for the development.

"It's a site that is levelled, centrally located and has offstreet parking," Cr Maddern said.

"There are some areas of the design that need to be sorted out and negotiated with the council, but I'm pleased the community has come forward to assist with that."