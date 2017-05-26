Council in spotlight: Toxic culture fully exposed

REPORT: The review was carried out late last year when tensions between Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft and former CEO Lisa Desmond had reached boiling point.

AN EXPLOSIVE internal consultants report has exposed the true extent of the toxic culture within the walls of the region's council chambers.

The Organisational Review and Development Plan reveals allegations of council infighting, political game-playing and poor strategic leadership.

It also identifies "a significant risk around psychological safety” across the Fraser Coast Regional Council workforce.

These details were made public for the first time after rogue Cairns MP Rob Pyne used his parliamentary privilege on Wednesday night to table the report.

It also claims to identify a "culture of low trust, limited autonomy, and increasing disengagement that suggests long term sustainability of provision of services is at risk.”

A total of 49 recommendations, including "immediate attention” being given to "the high risk of burnout among a significant number of council employees” were made.

Until Wednesday, the contents of the report had remained confidential, despite council passing a resolution last month to make the documents public.

Two Fraser Coast Councillors yesterday questioned Mr Pyne's motivations behind tabling the report.

Division 3 councillor Paul Truscott said it constituted a "breach of privacy”, while Division 6 councillor Stuart Taylor described Mr Pyne's actions as "thuggish and ill-conceived”.

Cr Taylor said the council had a "responsibility to protect confidential documentation” and called on the Queensland Parliament Ethics Committee and the Speaker to determine whether Mr Pyne had breached parliamentary privilege.

"Staff participated in the Organisational Review on the basis that the information they provided would be kept confidential,” Cr Taylor said.

"The legal advice that Council received reflected this.

"The subsequent release of this document by Mr Pyne is reprehensible in that he has failed to consider the legal ramifications to Council and the detriment to individuals.

"It is imperative that the Queensland Parliament Ethics Committee and the Speaker review this and determine if a breach of parliamentary privilege has occurred.”

Cr Truscott also questioned "why would Mr Pyne even be interested in the organisational review of a Council some 1,500 kilometres away.”

"Mr Pyne's receiving a copy of the report would be a breach of council's confidentiality rules, raising the issue of unlawful conduct by someone in council,” Cr Truscott said.

"It would be my guess that Mr Pyne received this leaked document from the same individual that he received a Council email from which he also tabled late last year.

"I think questions needs to be asked such as, what benefit does Mr Pyne gain from releasing a confidential internal local government document?

Cr Truscott stressed he did not have an "issue with the public seeing the concerns raised in the report”, but his concern was directed at staff members' privacy.

Mr Pyne did not return the Fraser Coast Chronicle's enquiries.

LOWLIGHTS

Employee comments on morale and culture

"I have been wanting to leave this toxic place but work in this region is hard to come by. I could sit here and rant and rave on about how f****d this place is to work for all day but I think you get the idea.”

"Officers are constantly under pressure, stress levels are high, and morale is low within the team.”

