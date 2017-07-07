21°
Council investigation: MP backs watchdog probe

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has backed the corruption watchdog's probe into the council amidst ongoing political turmoil within the region.

This is after the Crime and Corruption Commission confirmed it was launching an investigation into the council on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Saunders said yesterday he hoped the investigation would be the catalyst to help move the region forward.

"Let's hope we get this behind us and move on for the ratepayers," Mr Saunders said.

"I'm just glad we got the investigative body doing their job."

The CCC would not be drawn yesterday on the scope of the investigation including the number of targets and the time frame in question.

Fraser Coast Council CEO Ken Diehm has already been quick to assure staff and the public that the investigation pre-dates his arrival and that of the interim CEO.

The CCC investigation follows a tumultuous year in council ranks.

In November 2016, deputy premier Jackie Trad put the council on notice after two advisors found alleged evidence of a "toxic bullying culture" within the organisation.

A 2017 organisational review, tabled in parliament by Cairns MP Rob Pyne in May, alleged 20% of staff were disengaged and had a high risk of burning out.

The council has been responsible for about a third of the total complaints to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, accounting for 54 of the 178 complaints from councils across Queensland.

Asked if Fraser Coast Mayor would consider standing down for the duration of the investigation, a council spokesman said there would be no further comment.

A spokesman for Queensland's Local Government Minister Mark Furner also declined to comment.
 

