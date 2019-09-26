COUNCIL: Investors tour Fraser Coast to see opportunities

AN INVESTMENT roadshow has highlighted the best of the Fraser Coast to international investors this week.

"A delegation of 40 migration agents and business migrants are visiting the Fraser Coast to experience our lifestyle and explore potential investment opportunities," Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said.

"The roadshow will help us change the perception that investment opportunities are only available in South-East Queensland.

"We want to show interstate and overseas migration agents there are opportunities in regional Queensland."

The delegation was organised by Fraser Coast Regional Council and Trade and Investment Queensland.

The one-week tour has included Bundaberg, North and South Burnett, Gympie and the Fraser Coast.

"The Fraser Coast offers some great opportunities and is well positioned to attract international investment," Cr Everard said.

"Planning has started to build the Nioa Rheinmetall munitions factory in Maryborough, Hyne has invested in a new Glue laminated timber plant; and new opportunities will be created by the Avion Airside Precinct at the airport in Hervey Bay.

"In addition, the redevelopments of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough CBDs will act as a catalyst for further investment in our region.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council is determined to build better communities by ensuring we have a strong, resilient and diversified economy, and initiatives like this roadshow help us to do that."

The tour included visits to the region's key projects and sites, including the Avenue - a $10 million high end office development in Hervey Bay, and the Moonaboola Industrial Estate at Maryborough.

"We have covered a lot of ground and opportunities in key sectors including tourism, health and aged care, agriculture and advanced manufacturing," Cr Everard said.

The Queensland Government operates Business and Skilled Migration Queensland (BSMQ) to provide information and attract successful businesses and investors to the state. The BSMQ Business Migration Program for the current financial year opened on July 22.