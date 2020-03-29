‘Council is stronger when we all work together’

DIVISION 10 candidate Zane O’Keefe says he will be relieved when the election period is officially over.

Mr O’Keefe said he was not willing to claim victory in Saturday’s polls despite a major lead this evening.

As of 7pm, Mr O’Keefe had secured more than 40 per cent of the counted votes.

Nearly 57 per cent of the ballots in his division had already been counted.

David Norman was sitting second with 22 per cent.

Mr O’Keefe said it was important for the council to get back to work “so it could face the challenges at hand.”

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, he said the situation the new council would face differed vastly to what the previous representatives had to tackle.

“Irrespective of what the final make-up of the council will be, it is always stronger when we all work together,” he explained.