Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast division 10 candidate Zane O'Keefe.
Fraser Coast division 10 candidate Zane O'Keefe.
News

‘Council is stronger when we all work together’

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Mar 2020 6:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIVISION 10 candidate Zane O’Keefe says he will be relieved when the election period is officially over.

Mr O’Keefe said he was not willing to claim victory in Saturday’s polls despite a major lead this evening.

As of 7pm, Mr O’Keefe had secured more than 40 per cent of the counted votes.

Nearly 57 per cent of the ballots in his division had already been counted.

David Norman was sitting second with 22 per cent.

Mr O’Keefe said it was important for the council to get back to work “so it could face the challenges at hand.”

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, he said the situation the new council would face differed vastly to what the previous representatives had to tackle.

“Irrespective of what the final make-up of the council will be, it is always stronger when we all work together,” he explained.

division 10 fraser coast news fraser coast regional council zane o'keefe
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 a massive ‘learning curve’ for council

        premium_icon COVID-19 a massive ‘learning curve’ for council

        News ‘It will be a steep learning curve for all of us and we must be focused on recovery’

        One taken to hospital after car hits garage in Bay

        premium_icon One taken to hospital after car hits garage in Bay

        Breaking The incident happened in Eli Waters

        Sanderson waits on final election results

        premium_icon Sanderson waits on final election results

        News Candidate unwilling to call election victory despite overwhelming lead

        Truscott looks set to hold, says council must tackle pandemic

        premium_icon Truscott looks set to hold, says council must tackle...

        News Council will need to shift its attention to assist people recover from the impacts...