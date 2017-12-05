Menu
Council issues statement as mayor faces suspension

Minister for local government Mark Furner and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft.
Minister for local government Mark Furner and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft. Blake Antrobus
Matthew McInerney
by

FRASER Coast Regional Council has issued a statement after it was revealed the State Government intended to suspend mayor Chris Loft.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner made the announcement today from Brisbane, five days after Cr Loft was arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Cr Loft now has seven days to convince the State Government he should not be stripped of his right to lead the Fraser Coast Council.

Council's statement is reproduced in full:

"Fraser Coast Council has been advised that the Minister for Local Government has issued the Mayor with a Notice of Intention to Suspend.

The notice provides the Mayor with seven days to show cause as to why he should not be suspended.

Until the Minister makes a determination, the Mayor will retains his position as Mayor and will carry out the duties normally associated with the position.

The notice from the Minister follows the arrest of the Mayor last week, and out of respect for the Mayor and the judicial process, the Fraser Coast Regional Council will not making statements that speculate about the Mayor's future."

BREAKING: Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft to be suspended

Cr Loft was charged with:

  • Two counts of misconduct in relation to public office contrary to section 92A(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.
  • Disclosure of official secrets contrary to section 85 of the Criminal Code.
  • Wilfully disclosing information contrary to section 213(2) of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001.
  • Computer hacking and misuse contrary to section 408E(1) of the Criminal Code.

Cr Loft is due to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 18, 2018.

Topics:  fccouncil fcpolitics fcstate

