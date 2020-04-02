Council joins army to protect vulnerable from virus

WITH the elderly among the most at risk due to the coronavirus, the Fraser Coast has heeded Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s call to form a Care Army to help ensure the health and wellbeing of seniors and other vulnerable people during the pandemic.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has signed up to be part of the Care Army, with Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour saying the council would support the initiative in any way it could.

“These are difficult and challenging times for the whole community, but it is particularly difficult for seniors as we know the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 increases with age,” he said.

“The Fraser Coast has an older demographic than most parts of the country so we all need to be doing what we can to help our older residents.

“Many seniors will be supported by family, but others will need volunteers and community service organisations to help them stay home and stay safe with things such as food or medicine drops.

“Local community organisations are always looking for volunteers and I would encourage anyone wanting to volunteer to contact the Queensland Government hotline on 1800 173 349.”

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he wanted the community to step up and help the elderly and others in need by registering interest as a volunteer to be a part of the Care Army.

“Our community spirit always shines through in times of crisis,” Mr Saunders said.

“Even something as simple as a daily telephone call can make a huge difference.”

Queensland currently has 781 cases of the virus.