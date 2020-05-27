How council is leading the way in transparency in Queensland

Mayor George Seymour says the council has reached new heights of transperancy.

TRANSPARENCY was top of the agenda at the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

A motion passed introducing a number of changes to its meeting procedures that will open more meetings to the public.

The new measures will allow more council debate and decisions to be seen by residents.

The changes were announced by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour before the election, and go further than reforms being considered by the State Government.

It exceeds the requirements of the current Local Government Act.

"We are the first local government in Queensland to introduce this level of transparency," Cr Seymour said.

"Previously before the monthly Council Ordinary Meeting, there was a closed meeting at which Councillors could ask questions on agenda items.

"Those meetings will now be public, as will the records of all informal meetings, in particular matters that were discussed and conflicts of interest.

"The agendas and record of matters discussed will be published."

From July 1, an Agenda Forum will be held at 10am on the third Wednesday of each month. The Agenda Forum will be open to the public.

The Roundtable Group meetings will be replaced with Council Concept Forums at 10am on the first and second Wednesday of each month for Councillors and staff to discuss strategic and policy matters. Concept forums will not be open to the public.

"All councillors will be involved in the forums, which will give them a greater level of involvement in the decision making process before reports are developed by staff for submission to council."