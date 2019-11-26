How you can help celebrate character of Hervey Bay

FROM Urangan Pier to the stunning botanic gardens, the Fraser Coast Regional Council is calling on people across the Fraser Coast to pinpoint potential heritage and neighbourhood character areas in Hervey Bay.

While the heritage of Maryborough was regularly celebrated, the history and character of Hervey Bay is sometimes forgotten and the council is looking to change that.

"The results of the study will help council review the Local Heritage Register and the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme 2014 Heritage and Neighbourhood Character Overlay Code," Councillor David Lewis said.

"We want to ensure that our heritage and character area maps and heritage-protection guidelines are up to date and encourage the appropriate use of Local Heritage and character places.

"We want to hear from residents regarding what they value about their area to ensure our strategic planning recognises and enhances the local character of an area.

"While Hervey Bay may not have the large number of historic buildings of Maryborough, it still has historic buildings, historic neighbourhoods and streetscapes which represent a certain character.

"That character ranges from seaside village, post-World War II heritage through to kitsch 1970s motels."