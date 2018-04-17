COUNCIL: Mayoral nominations close today

FRASER Coast councillor James Hansen has decided not to throw his hat in the ring as the region gets set to elect a new mayor next month.



Mr Hansen said he had decided to keep working as a divisional councillor.



"Even though I think I have a lot to offer and would love to represent the people by being mayor I have decided not to run," he said.



The Fraser Coast mayoral by-election is set to be held on May 5 and so far five candidates have put their hands up.



The current candidates include current Fraser Coast councillors George Seymour and Darren Everard, former member for Hervey Bay David Dalgleish, Tony Pantlin and Jannean Dean.



Those seeking to stand for mayor have until 12pm today to lodge their nomination.



Others looking to stand for the position can nominate online or download a nomination form at the Electoral Commission Queensland website.



Speaking to the Chronicle on Sunday Mr Hansen, who ran for the state seat of Maryborough last year, said part of the reason he had seriously considered running for mayor was his concern that there were no Maryborough candidates as yet.



"There's no candidate from the bush," he said.



There had been speculation Mr Hansen would run after he performed strongly as a candidate for One Nation against the incumbent state member, Labor's Bruce Saunders, finishing second among the other candidates.

