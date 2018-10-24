COUNCIL MEETING: Unreasonable behaviour motion delayed

UPDATE (11.15AM): A MOTION implementing new laws that would hamper serial pests and abusive residents has been laid on the table by councillors.

The Unreasonable Customer Behaviour Policy, which would give the council sweeping powers to ban threatening, aggressive or harassing customers from contacting council staff, will now likely not come back for another vote until next month.

A procedural motion to lay the item on the table was moved by councillor Stuart Taylor.

It was carried 10-1, with deputy mayor Darren Everard voting against.

Cr Taylor said he had legal concerns about the motion and the definitions of "defaming or offensive comments" outlined in the documents.

He said the council should consider legal advice over the policy before voting it in.

Mayor George Seymour said he didn't want the motion to be a test case on constitutional freedom of speech and said the council needed to protect their staff from bullying behaviours.

EARLIER (10.45AM): THE home base of the Fraser Coast Naval Cadets have been given a new lease on life after a motion was carried in today's council meeting.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will negotiate a new lease with the naval cadets over their home base, the TS Krait, on the site of a former sawmill in Round Island Rd, Urangan.

Councillors voted unanimously for the motion.

"The lease has been in a holding pattern since it expired in 2016, as the council considered the future of buildings on the property," mayor George Seymour said.

"An engineering report confirmed the building structures were unsafe and should be demolished.

"The cadets will continue to operate from temporary accommodation organised by the Department of Defence.

"The new lease will enable the cadets to seek funding opportunities to build a new facility on the property."

The council will also investigate smaller opportunities for similar associations to also set up buildings on the land.

EARLIER (10AM): CONTROVERSIAL new laws that could result in serial pests being banned from contacting the council could be passed in today's meeting.

The motion is one of many being discussed by Fraser Coast councillors on this month's agenda.

As part of a regional program to allow residents to take part in council meetings, today's meeting is taking place at the Tiaro Memorial Hall.

We'll bring you live updates through the day as the meeting progresses.