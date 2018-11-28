COUNCIL: Funerals, developments to headline today's meeting

UPDATE (11.35AM): In other council news, major roadworks have started on Boat Harbour Dr to repair the Hervey Bay thoroughfare.

The $1.5 million project involves work on the drainage network and road reconstruction.

It is anticipated the drainage works will be completed by Christmas, weather permitting.



Boat Harbour Dr will remain open in both directions under traffic control during the drainage works.



Road reconstruction works will start in January and completed in May, 2019, weather permitting.



When the road reconstruction starts in January, traffic will be restricted to one lane in an easterly direction through the site. West bound traffic will be detoured around the project site.



"We apologise for any inconvenience that the roadworks will cause," Councillor Zane O'Keefe said.



"Boat Harbour Drive is the main residential and tourist access to Urangan and the boat harbour.



"These works will ensure that the roadway lasts for many more years and will help create a favourable impression for visitors as they head to the harbour."

EARLIER: (11.00AM): Here's an interesting confidential item revealed in the council's supplementary agenda.

The Maryborough munitions factory, proposed by Rheinmetall and NIOA in October, will be discussed in the confidential section of today's meeting.

The council's commitment to the Rheinmetall munitions factory will be debated in the confidential section of today's meeting. Blake Antrobus

Both companies are currently finalising the business case for the project but have sought the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and State Government.

Depending on the outcome of the vote, the council could contribute money to the project or offer their support in finding a suitable location for the factory.

EARLIER (10.45AM): Funeral locations and developments will be the major topics at the last council meeting in Hervey Bay for the year.

At least five developments, including a proposal for an eight-storey building in Pialba, will be voted on by councillors at today's meeting.

A list of proposed parks and gardens that would be suitable for funeral services in the Fraser Coast will also be put to public feedback.

Stay tuned for more updates.