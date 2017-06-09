Council to spend millions on Maryborough

A NEW sense of optimism has descended on Maryborough, with millions to be spent on projects and several events set to give the Heritage City a much-needed boost in coming weeks.



With the Mary Poppins Festival set to begin on June 23, Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson said plenty of projects for Maryborough's central business district were either already underway or set to start soon.



That includes the $1 million refurbishment of Maryborough's historic Government Office Building and the birthplace of PL Travers, where between $400,000 and $500,000 will be spent to repair the roof.



The plan is for a Mary Poppins museum to open in the building when the work is complete.



Cr Sanderson said plans were being finalised for new lighting in beautification works in Queens Park as part of a $12.5 million grant from the State Government's Works for Queensland Programme.



Then in June or July, the council will call for tenders for the Queens Park entrance and Memorial Walk project.



The next stage of the CBD Revitalisation Project is also set to start this month, focussing on both sides of Ellena St between Adelaide and Bazaar streets.



"There are other projects in the pipeline that will be unveiled in the near future," Cr Sanderson said.



That includes the construction of a $200 million PresCare health hub, set to begin at the end of this year.



Mayor Chris Loft said the council intended to spend $750,000 on improvements to its administration building, which would mean better conditions for staff and more staff positions becoming available.



Last week's Relish Food and Wine Festival was also a huge boost for the city.



"I think it was the best one we've done," he said.



Cr Loft said he was also anticipating further work being done on Maryborough's Military Trail, and the second stage of the Duncan Chapman memorial.



Meanwhile the Sunshine State Classic Country Music Stampede starts today at Maryborough Showgrounds and will continue tomorrow and Sunday.



The event will attract hundreds of people to the Heritage City.

