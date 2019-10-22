Council mocked for X-rated park design

An Adelaide council has found itself in a very awkward position after unveiling a design for a new skate park only to realise it resembled something a lot ruder.

The City of Tree Gully, in Adelaide's northeast, posted a photo of the final design concepts for the Bentley Reserve skate park to Facebook and asked for people's feedback.

However, it was soon pointed out that one of the designs looked a bit odd.

The design was quickly shared around social media after being uploaded, with hundreds of people commenting on the skate park's shape.

The design quickly gained a lot of attention. Picture: City of Tea Tree Gully

"Would take some stiff competition to beat this design," one person wrote.

"Surely the architect was having a good old laugh with this," another said.

One added: "Looks like someone thought long and hard about that design."

The post was soon taken down and replaced with a different image, with the council addressing the "awkward" situation.

"AWKWARD! We're feeling a little red faced here after posting our skate park design," the council wrote.

The council changed the picture to show a different view of the park. Picture: City of Tea Tree Gully

"We've changed the photo to one that more accurately reflects what people might expect to see from ground level, as we would hate to set up false expectations - too much pressure for a skate park.

"Thanks to all the clever people in our community for your 'helpful suggestions'."

Tea Tree Gully councillor Olivia Savvas said the council was getting a lot more attention than usual since the design had been posted.

This is the other design option presented by the council. Picture: City of Tea Tree Gully

"That being said, all publicity is good publicity and we're hoping to receive plenty of feedback on Bentley Reserve Skate Bowl as a result," she wrote on Facebook

"Share your (genuine) opinion on the Skate Bowl … we're talking about Bentley Reserve Skate Bowl and NOT your husband's!"

The redesign is set to be built in the 2020-2021 financial year.