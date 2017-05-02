27°
News

Council moves to ban smoking from another six public spots

Eliza Wheeler
| 2nd May 2017 8:41 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Queensland Cancer Council has applauded the Fraser Coast Regional Council for unanimously voting to tighten smoking laws in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

In 2018 the council will amend its local laws to introduce smoke free precincts at Freedom Park, Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, Community Centre & Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough's Queens Park, Brolga Theatre, Brendan Hansen Park, Urangan Pier and Pier Park, Anzac Park will also become smoke free precincts under the new local laws.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan congratulated the council for "leading the way in tobacco control in Queensland".

"Fraser Coast Regional Council's unanimous decision is an example for local governments across Queensland - we hope to see other councils follow," Ms McMillan said.

"More smoke free spaces across Hervey Bay and Maryborough will protect the community and tourists from the dangers of second-hand smoke."

"Smoke-free spaces save lives and prevent harm, and we applaud Fraser Coast Regional Council for protecting their community."

About 12 per cent of Queensland adults smoke daily - down from 14 per cent in 2014.

Statewide smoke-free laws introduced in Queensland on September 1 are the toughest of any jurisdiction in the world.

Smoking is banned at public transport waiting points, pedestrian malls, aged care facilities and national parks - with powers given to local government to ban smoking in any public space not covered by a statewide smoking ban.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fchealth queensland cancer council smoking ban

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

MISSING MAN: Police, SES search for 24-year-old M'boro man

MISSING MAN: Police, SES search for 24-year-old M'boro man

Police have sought urgent public assistance to help find a 24-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Review group to be rehired by Fraser Coast council

Councillor portfolios are up for review at the next meeting.

The same group that reviewed the council will be engaged.

SEAFRONT OVAL: Councillors to discuss controversial plans

Councillor Denis Chapman calls for public consultation on the latest upgrades, planned for Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval.

It follows from ongoing criticism of the new design.

Huxham hits back at claims: 'They just won't play fair'

Pauline Hansen announces Damian Huxham as the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay in the next state election.

Mr Huxham said he was 'confident' in the executive team.

Local Partners

NEW TOURISM VENTURE: Military trail will show-off our history

The Fraser Coast Military Trail will showcase the region's military-rich history by directing people across the region's symbolic military points.

Young performers to star in production of Annie at Brolga

Rachel Damms, 14, takes on the role of Annie in a production by Macabre Theatre Company.

Young Rachel Damms will lead the cast.

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Peace Cake to be revealed this weekend

Maryborough Peace Cake replica.

The artwork has taken months to create.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

FLOOD appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day, with passes offering the best music festival experience possible, and at a reserve price of $500.

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

Erin Molan has been dragged into the court case between Kelly Landry and Anthony Bell.

Erin Molan has been dragged into the AVO court case pf Kelly Landry.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Depp spends ‘more than $2 million’ a month

Johnny Depp is taking his former business managers to court.

COURT battle has exposed claims of a “compulsive spending disorder”.

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

andbull; Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. andbull; Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Lifestyle and Location

8/142-146 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

House 2 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms 2 way bathroom Pool area Gated Complex Close to Shopping Centres Please call for more information

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!