Council moves to ban smoking from another six public spots

THE Queensland Cancer Council has applauded the Fraser Coast Regional Council for unanimously voting to tighten smoking laws in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

In 2018 the council will amend its local laws to introduce smoke free precincts at Freedom Park, Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, Community Centre & Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough's Queens Park, Brolga Theatre, Brendan Hansen Park, Urangan Pier and Pier Park, Anzac Park will also become smoke free precincts under the new local laws.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan congratulated the council for "leading the way in tobacco control in Queensland".

"Fraser Coast Regional Council's unanimous decision is an example for local governments across Queensland - we hope to see other councils follow," Ms McMillan said.

"More smoke free spaces across Hervey Bay and Maryborough will protect the community and tourists from the dangers of second-hand smoke."

"Smoke-free spaces save lives and prevent harm, and we applaud Fraser Coast Regional Council for protecting their community."

About 12 per cent of Queensland adults smoke daily - down from 14 per cent in 2014.

Statewide smoke-free laws introduced in Queensland on September 1 are the toughest of any jurisdiction in the world.

Smoking is banned at public transport waiting points, pedestrian malls, aged care facilities and national parks - with powers given to local government to ban smoking in any public space not covered by a statewide smoking ban.