Denis Chapman and his wife Sonya Chapman. Photo: Cody Fox
Council must focus on recovery from COVID-19

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Mar 2020 7:30 PM
RETURNING Division 8 councillor Denis Chapman says stabilising the community during the coronavirus pandemic is key.

Mr Chapman made the comment while reflecting on his performance at the polls.

Mr Chapman had secured more than 57 per cent of the counted votes as this evening.

Some 61 per cent of the ballots in his division had been counted.

Mr Chapman said council was a large employer in the ­region and many livelihoods depended on it for survival.s

“Council must be viewed as a business,” he said.

“It is the time to focus on consolidating. We must slow down and focus on what needs to be done.”

Mr Chapman said, while progress and development were important, recovering from the impact of the pandemic needed to be the priority.

He said he was keen to see the Urraween Rd expansion project through to completion.

