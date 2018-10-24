COUNCIL: New contractor sought for Poppins building

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers. Joshuah Bucke

WRITTEN quotes or tenders will not be sought by the Fraser Coast Regional Council to finish the refurbishment of the Mary Poppins building.

It follows Fraser Coast councillors unanimously voting to allow the council to enter contractual arrangements to finish the project after the previously contracted company folded.

Sommer and Staff Constructions were originally engaged to handle the Maryborough development, but works were delayed after the Queensland Building and Construction Commission suspended their licence on September 5.

One week later, they entered voluntary administration.

The 44-year-old building company was midway through two major Maryborough projects at the hospital and the historic birthplace of Mary Poppins author PL Travers on Kent St.

About $170,172.83 worth of work is yet to be completed.

Under Section 235(b) of the Local Government Act, the council is allowed to enter into medium or large contractual arrangements without written quotes or tenders provided "it would be impractical or disadvantageous for the Local Government to invite tenders."

Council documents claim the decision is justified as calling for new tenders would increase costs and time delays.

"On-site works are at an advanced stage and completion of the works is considered to be of a specialised nature due to trade workmanship, design and intellectual property," the documents read.

"It is anticipated the utilisation of the existing contractors will result in a seamless transition and minimise time delays."

Councillor Paul Truscott said he was hopeful this motion would help speed things along.

"It's disappointing because we've wanted to see it done for the last two years," Cr Truscott said. "Hopefully this resolution will work towards getting a solution and an outcome soon enough."