COUNCIL: New strategy to help disaster-proof region

Members of the Fraser Coast commnunity were part of one of the the groups preparing for a natural disaster. Jocelyn Watts

A HUGE map of the Fraser Coast has helped council staff and members of the community prepare a plan for future natural disasters.

About 100 people came together at Maryborough RSL and the 8m x 10m map made it easier to talk tactics.

The map was used in two forums as part of the Mary River Regional Resilience Pilot program.

Disaster planning co-ordinator Brendan Guy said the Fraser Coast Regional Council had taken a big step forward to creating a more resilient region.

"The council staff and community disaster preparedness forums at the Maryborough RSL were unique and highly interactive with the big map process having some wow factor,” Mr Guy said."The walk-on map gave people a broad view of the whole Mary River catchment and not just around flooding issues.

"It's a multi hazard multi-agency approach to disaster resilience.

"Many participants didn't realise there were so many creeks and tributaries in the region and the flow-on effects they can have in times of disaster.”

Acting Mayor Darren Everard said it was great to see the group come together to discuss how to mitigate the effects of any future disaster.

"It was great to hear the thoughts of the collective,” he said.

"It's given council some valuable insights into the thoughts of the community.”

Mr Guy said the council held the multi-disciplinary workshops in collaboration with the Queensland Reconstruction Authority to encourage discussions around various aspects of community resilience.

"Discussions involved the challenges the council faces and staff experiences in terms of human and social, infrastructure, road, economic, built environment and environmental contexts,” he said.

"The workshops also provided Council the opportunity to discuss local matters with people from close-knit communities including Gundiah, Glenwood, Granville, The Pocket, Tiaro, River Heads, Maaroom, Bauple, Poona, Howard, Pacific Haven and Aldershot.”

Mr Guy said information gathered from the forums would be used to create an action plan of resilience and mitigation projects.

It would also be used to look at opportunities to protect the region in event of a disaster.