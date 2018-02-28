COUNCIL: New system to fight back against feral pests

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is set to introduce a new scheme to control wild animals in the region.



From July 1, the old system of bounty payments will cease and the funds will be directed into more effective projects that benefit landowners directly, Agriculture and Rural Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor James Hansen said.



"The new program will focus on providing landholders with resources to undertake co-ordinated feral pig and wild dog control programs," he said.



"It has been identified that the bounty bonus payment scheme does not provide return back to the land owners as intended.



"The bounty scheme was intended to compensate landowners for the costs of carrying out feral animal control.



"The data however shows that in less than 50 percent of cases the funding is being returned to landowners and the rest is supporting recreational activities by weekend hunters without any real impact on the feral pests.



"Instead council will direct its funds into more effective projects where landowners gain the full benefit."

