Council News

COUNCIL: Next rate notices coming soon

Blake Antrobus
by
1st Nov 2018 5:10 PM

NEW rate notices will be issued by the Fraser Coast Regional Council on November 15, with a payment date of December 17.

The new November notice includes a water consumption charge, if applicable, that was not included on the first notice issued by the council.

Councillor Anne Maddern said due to the timing of water meters, the transition to the new combined notice periods meant the first combined notice was issued without water consumption.

"Water consumption will now appear on this next notice, and on all future council rates notices, which in future will be in March, July and November," Cr Maddern said.

The council radically overhauled its rating system earlier this year, with a major re-classification of general rates and the merging of water and sewerage charges into one notice issued three times a year.

Payments can be made at the council's customer service centres or online using BPAY with Biller Code: '6395' and the associated 'Ref:' number on the rate notice.

Further enquiries can be made by emailing inquiry@ frasercoast.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 79 49 29.
 

