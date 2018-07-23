COUNCIL: Next stage of Sports Precinct 'ready by February'

ALMOST READY: Netball and football courts at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct are expected to be ready by February.

Matthew McInerney

DEVELOPMENT of the Sports Precinct's netball and first football fields are on track to be completed early next year, with sport clubs ready to take up games at the site by February.

Fraser Coast Council CEO Ken Diehm said a topsoil supplier would be sought over the next few weeks and contractors would be finishing concrete pathways to provide disability access.

Building manufacturer Ausco Modular was awarded the contract to build the new clubhouses in September.

Mr Diehm said surfacing of the netball courts would finish by the end of November with the aim to have netball and Oztag groups playing on the site by February.

Design work and costing purposes for the project's ring road are also under development.

"There has been a lot of interest generated in the site and we're in the process of preparing draft releases for Football Queensland and the Hervey Bay Oztag and Netball Associations," Mr Diehm said.

"We're hoping to have the buildings in place for the new calendar year."

Earthworks on the site first started in July last year.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council's website claims the netball courts and football fields will be developed as part of stage one, while a PCYC and premier field are listed for development under stage two.

Stages three to five involve the development of fields for rugby league and AFL, tennis courts, a running track and additional satellite clubhouses.