Fraser Coast Regional Council, Hervey Bay Chambers. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Council not reconsidering stance on water fluoridation

Blake Antrobus
28th Sep 2018 9:35 AM
DESPITE criticism from leading medical associations over the issue, the council is refusing to budge over its decision on water fluoridation.

It comes after the Queensland branches of the Australian Medical Association and Australian Dental Association said the Fraser Coast Regional Council was causing a "dental dark age" by failing to fluoridate the water supply.

But Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council was not re-considering its stance on the issue.

"No member of the community has contacted me about this, it's not something the council is currently looking at," Cr Seymour told the Chronicle.

"I haven't heard a single councillor speak about it or member of the community.

"It's not an issue that has been raised with me in four years."

In 2012, councils across Queensland were handed the power to cease fluoridation of their water supplies after a legislative amendment.

The Fraser Coast council voted 8-3 in February 2013 to stop water fluoridation.

AMA Queensland vice president Dr Michael Cleary said he hoped the council would give consideration to the statements from the medical bodies given the extensive research conducted into the health benefits of fluoridated water.

"A University of Queensland study that looked at the change in tooth decay in the Logan-Beaudesert found a 19 per cent reduction in tooth decay, which was attributed to the introduction of fluoride," Dr Cleary said.

"Even the National Health and Medical Research Council found fluoride to be a safe approach in preventing tooth decay.

"So we know it's safe, inexpensive and it works."

Dr Cleary said the fluoride added to water supplies in Queensland was "highly refined" and went through multiple checks to ensure its safety.

"The AMA and ADAQ are really asking those particular councils who decided to withdraw fluoride from the water supply to reconsider," he said.

"I think the information that it's safe, effective and makes a difference to the dentition of our children is what I'd put to the local community."

