Millions in incentives for new ‘large-scale' developments

THE council has approved $8.9 million in infrastructure incentives to three large-scale tourism and commercial developments along with an op-shop and church.

Among the supported projects was an application for a multi-use building up to 20 storeys.

The proposed site for the sky-high development is 16-18 Charles St in Pialba.

Other projects include a hotel, shopping centre and medical precinct on the Esplanade and a multiple dwellings and short-term accommodation building in Miller St, Urangan.

The incentives policy was also given to a new Christian Outreach Centre.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the Infrastructure Charges Incentives Policy helped attract investment in key strategic industries and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

"Council is determined to ensure we have a strong, resilient and diversified economy on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"When these developments start, they help sustain jobs for local trades and businesses as well as create new jobs."

At its recent meeting, the council resolved to extend incentives approved to Anscape, Invergowrie and Angel Hotel Management Developments for a further two years, and approve incentives for the Maryborough Christian Outreach Centre.

The companies applied for extensions due to the time needed to bring such large-scale projects on line.

Under the policy, the incentives are valid for two years.

"The developments are for large scale combined residential/commercial uses in key tourism and commercial areas in the region," Cr Chapman said.

"They are large-scale and potentially catalytic projects that will provide a significant boost for our local economy, while the Christian Outreach Centre plays a significant role in the health and wellbeing of Fraser Coast residents."