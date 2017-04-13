Council organisational review to be released next week

Mayor Chris Loft says the report should be made available to the public.

AN organisational review of the Fraser Coast Regional Council (FCRC) has been approved for release, but ratepayers won't see its contents until next week.

A mayoral minute to have the report compiled by CPEM consulting group released to the public was carried 9-2 at Wednesday's council meeting, with Crs Paul Truscott and Stuart Taylor opposing the motion.

Legal redactions are currently being made to the report, with a physical release anticipated after Easter.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said it was "about time” the public saw the contents of the report.

"It's been held up because of the legal redactions,” he said.

"We've got to be careful we don't expose council unnecessarily in the report.

"The report has 49 recommendations for council, which include education for councillors and a restructure of the council administration.”

The redacted version will be posted on the FCRC website once lawyers have approved.