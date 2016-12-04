Council passes motion to save more pets from pound

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor George Seymour is fighting to reduce the number of animals being killed at the local pound.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has unanimously passed a motion to look for ways to reduce the number of dogs and cats at the pound from being killed.

The motion moved by Deputy Mayor George Seymour at last week's meeting.

Cr Seymour said the council should be aiming to get the number to zero.

"Over the past couple of years we have significantly decreased the numbers of animals being put down and worked with a range of groups and volunteers to rehome animals."

"There are hundreds of dogs and cats now in loving homes because our volunteers and staff took the time to care for them and give them a second chance," he said.

Whilst progress is being made at the adoption level, there continues to be an over-breeding problem.

"There is a problem with the cruel puppy mill system that keeps breeding dogs for profit whilst there are already far more dogs, and cats, than there are loving homes for them to go to.

The council has taken very active steps to reduce the massive number of unwanted animals being killed.

We have introduced mandatory de-sexing of newly registered animals and a breeder registration system."

"Our adoption centre has been designed with the overarching aim giving these poor dogs and cats a second chance at life. But there is always more we can do" Cr Seymour said.

Cr Seymour encouraged anyone thinking of getting a dog or cat to visit the Council's adoption centre at Cicada Lane Urangan or phone 1300 79 49 29.