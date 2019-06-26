Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yasemin Trollope is on a mission to empower people to take control of dying.
Yasemin Trollope is on a mission to empower people to take control of dying.
Council News

COUNCIL: Plan for park funerals gets council approval

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay's Botanic Gardens, Maryborough's Queens Park and Burrum Heads' Traviston Park are among 12 sites across the Fraser Coast where closed-casket funerals can now be held.

After a tense debate at yesterday's meeting, councillors voted 6-4 to approve a 12-month trial of funerals in selected parks across the region.

Councillors Denis Chapman, Stuart Taylor, Zane O'Keefe and James Hansen voted against the motion.

The proposal has been the subject of controversy since it was first outlined in April last year.

Under the current trial, funerals will be allowed in nine parks across the Fraser Coast should the council be approached by funeral directors.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who moved the original motion, said he didn't believe there would be a great uptake on the proposal but said it was about "making sure the option is there".

"The feedback that I've received is that it's great we've got the option there for people to choose," Cr Truscott said.

During the meeting, councillor Denis Chapman voiced his opposition to the motion, saying no-one from the community had come to him asking for permission to host a funeral in a park.

"I look at these reports and wonder how much money is going into this policy... when I don't feel there's a need for them," he said.

The trial will include:

  • Traviston Park (northern section), Burrum Heads
  • The Gables, Point Vernon
  • Bush Chapel, Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens
  • Wedding Chapel, Queens Park
  • Elizabeth Park Rose Garden, Maryborough
  • Original Maryborough Site (near the historic graves)
  • Market Alley Poona
  • Truscott Park, Maryborough
  • Eckert Road Park, Boonooroo

The trial of closed casket funerals will start in July.

More Stories

Show More
fccouncil fraser coast fraser coast regional council funerals hervey bay maryborough parks and gardens queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    How Fraser Coast pensioners can save $175 off their rates

    premium_icon How Fraser Coast pensioners can save $175 off their rates

    News Pensioners on the Fraser Coast can receive a discount off their general rates bill under a new council policy

    • 26th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Key development plan for Mary to Bay Rail Trail approved

    premium_icon Key development plan for Mary to Bay Rail Trail approved

    News The next stage of the critical cyclist track has been endorsed

    Will Queensland follow suit in banning phones in schools?

    premium_icon Will Queensland follow suit in banning phones in schools?

    News Queensland education minister responds to speculation

    GIG GUIDE: 19 live acts on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 19 live acts on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    Entertainment From Jazz to a 45-year band reunion, there's something for everyone.