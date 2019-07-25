Council plans new hub for local disaster group

DISASTER CENTRE REPORT: Fraser Coast councillors during their meeting in Maryborough yesterday. A disaster management co-ordination centre was approved for development at the proposed Hervey Bay administration building.

A FULLY-functioning co-ordination centre for the Fraser Coast's Local Disaster Management Group will be included at the council's new administration building in Hervey Bay.

Councillors voted unanimously to endorse a feasibility report, prepared by engineering company GHD, into the new centre at yesterday's meeting in Maryborough.

The disaster co-ordination centre, which will be built at the council's proposed administration building in Pialba, will act as a hub for the Local Disaster Management Group when incidents like storms, floods and cyclones affect the Fraser Coast.

Report recommendations reveal the new centre should have space for about 42 staff, including representatives from State and Federal Governments, briefing rooms and a generator.

GHD representatives visited a number of disaster co-ordination centres across the state.

"The visits included the Livingston Shire Council facility at Yeppoon and the North Burnett facility at the Gayndah Airport, where both regions have been badly affected by floods and cyclones,” councillor and LDMG chair Rolf Light said.

"The investigation looked at upgrading the existing centre in the Moreton St depot or building anew centre to meet future disaster management capability for the region.

"Experience from recent floods has shown up to 30 people are involved with meetings, briefings and the co-ordination of our disaster management response.”

Cr Light said the new centre was needed to allow faster responses to disasters when they hit the Fraser Coast.

He said its design would be similar to the current disaster centre at Yeppoon.

"In some instances, we might not have enough time to prepare for disasters,” he said.

"Therefore, we can activate the centre and everything is there: the logistical rooms, the TV screens, the links and the telecommunications.

"That particular infrastructure is dedicated, particularly when there's a disaster.

"We don't have to re-invent the wheel every time, so it will be ready for us to go.”

The project will be added to the council's 10-year capital works plan.