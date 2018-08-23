Council portfolios scrapped for new round-table groups

THE council's portfolio system has been scrapped in favour of roundtable-style groups to better canvas policy development.

A motion to replace the portfolios was carried unanimously at Wednesday's council meeting in Maryborough.

Under the new model, councillors will join senior staff in the various round-table groups to discuss issues like infrastructure, governance and planning and development.

The appointments are as follows:

Councillors Denis Chapman, Anne Maddern and Daniel Sanderson have been appointed to the Assets and Infrastructure group.

Crs Sanderson, David Lewis and James Hansen have been appointed to the Community group.

Crs Paul Truscott, Darren Everard, and Zane O'Keefe have been appointed to the Economy group.

Crs Lewis, O'Keefe and Hansen have been appointed to the Environment and Regulatory group.

Crs Truscott, Maddern and Stuart Taylor have been appointed to the Governance and Organisation group.

Crs Chapman, Everard and Taylor have been appointed to the Planning and Development group.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said it was a "significant overhaul to the governance of the council."

"No longer will councillors be confined to pursuing their own individual interests in isolation to other councillors," Mr Diehm said.

"It will not only improve the relationship between councillors and the management of the council, but also the outcomes for our community and region."

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the change would give councillors more opportunity to be involved in a broader range of discussions and strategic policy development.

"The broad composition of the roundtable groups will ensure greater diversity of ideas are presented and a wide range of feedback from residents is presented," Cr Seymour said.

"I think the change will also improve cohesion and communication between councillors and senior staff."

Cr Taylor said it was a complete refocussing of the strategic direction of council.

"We'll now see really vibrant groups working together in different areas... those councillors will work together as a team," Cr Taylor said.