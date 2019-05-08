COUNCIL: Project to ease floods begins in Howard

FLOODING through Howard's CBD will soon be eased with $1million worth of drainage improvements currently being carried out.

The work is being carried out by Kirbro Contracting and managing director Tim Kirchen said the community was eager to see the project get started.

"This will mitigate flooding and hopefully lessen the impact of it,” he said.

"Between the drainage happening here and up the road, that should definitely reduce the impacts of it.”

The project, funded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, will put trunk infrastructure along William St where new 750mm pipes will take stormwater flows from Steley St, down William St then along Burrum St, discharging into Maria Creek.

Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen said drainage had been an issue in the Howard CBD for many years.

"Even in small weather events with 50 to 80mm of rain, shops have been flooded,” Cr Hansen said.

"Water has gone into the hotel and post office so this $1million project is about the mitigation of stormwater to assist in minimising flooding impacts.

"This will assist in relieving the amount of stormwater that currently flows from the higher Burrum/Watkins/Prosper streets catchments into the culverts at Maria and William streets.

"It's very pleasing to see this project coming to fruition. As more funding becomes available, we can expand the system.”

Councillor Denis Chapman said Howard had been calling for these works for a long time.

"It's not an easy fix - there is a lot of work to be done,” he said.

"Unfortunately there is some inconvenience to traffic flow but the end result, and having contractors in town spending money on meals and other things while work is in progress, makes it all worth it.”

Cr Chapman said the council was focussed on stimulating development and delivering resilient infrastructure to support the region's needs.

"It's all part of the council's plan to build better communities here on the Fraser Coast,” he said.