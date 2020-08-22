Council quizzed on cost of keeping baby building

An application has been made to add the former Maryborough Baby Clinic to the Queensland Heritage Register.

THE council has been asked why it bought the former Maryborough Baby Clinic and what it would cost ratepayers to revive should a heritage register application be successful.

The council bought the building in March however an application has since been made by a member of the public to add the building on Kent St to the Queensland Heritage Register.

This could impact any council plans for the future of the building.

Public feedback is being sought and the Chronicle understands the deadline for submissions is Monday despite many stakeholders only becoming aware of the process this week.

Acting Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Keith Parsons said the council was preparing its submission in relation to the state heritage nomination.

“As is permitted under the Queensland Heritage Act, council is likely to seek a 20 business day extension for submissions to allow proper consultation with councillors and council departments,” he said.

The Chronicle asked council for an estimate on how much renovations and restoration would cost tax payers if the building was added to the Heritage Register but no figure was provided before deadline.

The council was also asked on the intended use for the building but this was also unanswered before deadline.

It is currently preparing a designs option analysis for a future administration building on the site of its former council administration building, which is adjacent to the former Maryborough Baby Clinic.

Council is also in discussions with the Queensland Government over a potential lease of office space in a new council administration building in Maryborough.