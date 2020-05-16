Council ready to deliver battleplan to kickstart economy

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour says the battleplan is ready.

MULTIPLE projects are ready to deliver now if the State Government signs dotted lines and unlocks funding for the councils of regional Queensland.

This is the united pitch of councils across the state as part of the Local Government Association of Queensland's job-creating $608 million Battleplan for Queensland Local Communities.

The Fraser Coast council has today submitted its battle plan.

The idea is that the state's leaders get a list of shovel-ready projects which could be fast-tracked with a funding boost or green-light.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the local battle-ready projects would generate hundreds of local jobs and stimulate the local economy.

"With our region's population forecast to grow to 150,000 people over the next two decades, council is determined to provide the quality services, facilities and infrastructure our community needs now and into the future," he said.

"A key project is the $21.7 million Boundary Rd extension, which will provide visitors and residents with improved access to the Hervey Bay CBD, major shopping centres, tourist destinations and the medical precinct.

"This important road project - which has been on the drawing board since the 1980s - would cater for population growth, limit traffic congestion and take pressure of Hervey Bay's primary east-west link, Boat Harbour Drive.

"Council is also seeking to develop a 50 year master plan for the Urangan Boat Harbour and Marina, to design and construct a new regional material recovery facility and to expand our effluent reuse scheme to benefit both the environment and agriculture."

Local Government Association of Queensland President Mayor Mark Jamieson said councils stood at the ready to help Queensland meet the challenges of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 with the LGAQ's battle plan to create more than 14,000 jobs.

Key initiatives to be funded under the battleplan include a $200 million statewide job creation program modelled on the successful Works for Queensland initiative to support more than 8000 jobs, with $100 million earmarked for the state's southeast and a 3000-strong workforce focused on protecting and improving the environment across the state for the benefit of sectors such as agriculture and tourism

"They will provide apprenticeships and traineeships for those looking to enter the workforce for the first time or to retrain.

"They will create work for local businesses, contractors and labourers.

"They will ensure Queensland communities not only weather the COVID-19 storm but emerge from it stronger than before."

Projects ready to go

• Redevelopment of the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park

• A new Regional Animal Welfare and Adoption Centre

• A new Disaster Coordination Centre for the region

• Continued upgrades at the Fraser Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct

• More than $42 million in upgrades to local roads, bridges, drainage and footpaths, including the widening of Bauple Drive and improvements to unsealed roads

• Almost $36 million in environment and sustainability projects, including the Greening Fraser Coast strategy to plant 100,000 trees by 2030

• More than $5 million in coastal infrastructure projects such as jetty, board walk and boat ramp improvements across the region