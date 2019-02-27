Council receives $122k to install CCTV cameras

New CCTV cameras have been stalled in the Caloundra CBD.

NEW CCTV cameras are set to be installed along the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announced on Wednesday that the Fraser Coast Regional Council would receive $122,900 in funding as part of round 3 of the Safer Communities Fund.

"I congratulate the council on being proactive in applying for funding for 33 CCTV cameras which will act as an anti-social behaviour deterrent,” Mr Pitt said.

"Only safe communities can be strong and prosperous, and the best way to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour is to prevent it happening.”

The 33 CCTV cameras would improve safety at the council's beachfront caravan parks, Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said.

"The cameras will have a range of benefits to the region,” he said.

"For too long caravan parks have been an easy target for thieves.

"The cameras will improve safety and deter thieves which will boost our reputation and encourage more visitors.”