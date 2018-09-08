Council receives 1,367 calls in one day enquiring about rates

PHONING IN: Of the 1367 inquiries about the new rates notices, 658 were answered and 292 left a callback message.

PHONING IN: Of the 1367 inquiries about the new rates notices, 658 were answered and 292 left a callback message.

AN UNPRECEDENTED amount of phone calls inquiring about rate rises and water charges has sent the Fraser Coast Regional Council call centre into a meltdown.

Customer service officers were overrun on Thursday when 1367 calls were made to council by residents asking about the rate rise, the new format of rates notices and water consumption charges.

The barrage of rate inquiries comes several weeks after the Chronicle revealed the council sent pre-emptive letters warning of a potential rate rise to 7000 residents.

Of the 1367 inquiries about the new rates notices, 658 were answered and 292 left a callback message.

To deal with the deluge of calls, the council has rostered on all available customer service officers, including casual staff.

A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman told the Chronicle some of the calls were also to "congratulate council on the changes".

The new model is based on State Government land valuation data and along with the reclassification of property categories, residents will experience a variation in their rates from previous years.

The council spokesman told the Chronicle they were prepared for an increase in calls and that many wanted to clarify why the water consumption charge was not included.

"Council has been pro-active in alerting ratepayers of the changes to the rates notice and encouraging feedback," he said. "Council will return calls as quickly as possible."

Residents can also email questions to enquiry@fraser coast.qld.gov.au.