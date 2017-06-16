Council refuses boat ramp access to River Quest owner

GREG Pedemont believes lives will be at risk if his boating service can't access the Burrum Boat Ramp.

But a council resolution on his latest application has left him bitterly disappointed, after councillors refused to let him use the ramp for unloading his passengers.

For Mr Pedemont, who is forced to disembark his elderly clients onto the foreshore - sometimes during high tide - Wednesday's resolution means his business won't even be able to use the ramp for five minutes.

"I had a feeling they would reject it, but I can't see any reason for it,” Mr Pedemont said.

"It's very disappointing. My elderly passengers won't have safe access to the boat in certain tides.”

Council documents reveal the Department of Transport and Main Roads said the walkway was not fit for the process proposed by Mr Pedemont.

Mr Pedemont had gone through extended consultation with the council and state departments to try to secure an agreement.

Despite refusing his application to use the ramp, councillors also voted to undertake consultation with the company and state departments on an alternative location.

Councillor Rolf Light said it wasn't a case of the council being "anti-business” but mitigating any risks for the councils and departments.

"It doesn't matter if it's even used for ten seconds, the pontoon is not designed for commercial use... it's designed for recreational boaters,” Cr Light said.

"It could create potential risks for council and the DTMR. We haven't shut the door, as we are still going to talk to the operator and see what we can do to make sure he keeps running his business.”