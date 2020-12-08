Council won’t back down on decision to protect mill arch

The old flour mill site on Kent St in Maryborough.

THE council has not backed down from its decision to place the remains of Maryborough's Dominion Flour Mill on the local heritage register.

This is despite the decision from the State Heritage Council to reject an application to place the mill's remaining archway on the state register.

The Chronicle understands the council's requirements for placement on the register are similar to those for the State Heritage Register.

But according to a public document, the remains of the flour mill did not satisfy any of the criteria necessary to be on the state register.

The historic Maryborough archway and wall has been the subject of much controversy.

The cost of repair is estimated to be in the tens of thousands and the prohibitive bill has prevented developer Chris Moore from going ahead with a housing project planned for the Kent St site.

The archway and remaining wall is still on the local heritage register and was placed there by the council.

In September it was revealed Mr Moore had filed an appeal in the Queensland Planning and Environment Court against the council's decision to reject his development application.

That court battle is ongoing.

A spokesman from the council responded to the Chronicle's inquiry about whether that finding of the State Heritage Council would impact on the status of the mill's remains on the local register.

"A decision by the State Heritage Council does not affect a listing on the council Local Heritage Register," he said.

"As the matter is subject to court action it is inappropriate for Council to discuss the matter."

In the decision handed down by the State Heritage Council, it found the archway and wall had an association with the history of the local flour milling industry.

"However it is not sufficiently important in demonstrating the flour milling industry, or the evolution or pattern of Queensland's history."

The document continued: "Gateways, fences signage advertising a business or other remnants of industrial activity are not rare in Queensland.

"The Dominion Flour Mill front gateway and fence does not demonstrate rare, uncommon or endangered aspects of Queensland's cultural history."