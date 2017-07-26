Council rejects proposal to change Esplanade speed limit

IN A bid to not confuse motorists, the speed limit along the Esplanade will remain unchanged.

A proposal to lower speed limits along Hervey Bay's Charlton Esplanade was rejected by council at yesterday's meeting.

Fraser Coast councillors discussed options of lowering the speed limit in the central business districts of Torquay, Scarness and Urangan from 50kmh to 40kmh in May, as a means of providing more public safety.

An option to introduce a left in/left out lane at the intersection of Queen St and the Esplanade, which was included in the original proposal, was also rejected.

Community consultation on the proposal was undertaken for about four weeks throughout June, which included feedback from about 410 people.

A council poll asking if people supported the introduction of the speed zones found 69.2% did not support the change.

Of those voters, 60.7% said they were against the introduction of the left in/left out zone at the intersection.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said it was the right move given the feedback council had received.

He said many people in his division had contacted him about the potential confusion the change would create.

"People didn't want the confusion of it going 50-40 whenever you got to different precincts,” Cr Seymour said.

"It will just confuse and catch people out if the speed limits always switch out.

A Chronicle poll of 112 residents revealed 74% opposed changes to the esplanade speed limit.