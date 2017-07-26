26°
News

Council rejects proposal to change Esplanade speed limit

Blake Antrobus
| 26th Jul 2017 4:30 PM
50 Speed limit sign in the town
50 Speed limit sign in the town p_saranya

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN A bid to not confuse motorists, the speed limit along the Esplanade will remain unchanged.

A proposal to lower speed limits along Hervey Bay's Charlton Esplanade was rejected by council at yesterday's meeting.

Fraser Coast councillors discussed options of lowering the speed limit in the central business districts of Torquay, Scarness and Urangan from 50kmh to 40kmh in May, as a means of providing more public safety.

An option to introduce a left in/left out lane at the intersection of Queen St and the Esplanade, which was included in the original proposal, was also rejected.

Community consultation on the proposal was undertaken for about four weeks throughout June, which included feedback from about 410 people.

A council poll asking if people supported the introduction of the speed zones found 69.2% did not support the change.

Of those voters, 60.7% said they were against the introduction of the left in/left out zone at the intersection.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said it was the right move given the feedback council had received.

He said many people in his division had contacted him about the potential confusion the change would create.

"People didn't want the confusion of it going 50-40 whenever you got to different precincts,” Cr Seymour said.

"It will just confuse and catch people out if the speed limits always switch out.

A Chronicle poll of 112 residents revealed 74% opposed changes to the esplanade speed limit.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  esplanade fccouncil fccouncilmeet speed limit

Boat sinks, skipper thrown overboard in boating mishaps

Boat sinks, skipper thrown overboard in boating mishaps

WATER was flowing into a sailing boat too fast for it to be saved.

Woman to face court over crash that killed unborn baby

Hervey Bay courthouse.

A woman will face court next month after a crash on Christmas Eve.

Attempt to remove Sports Precinct from funding defeated

Fraser Coast Regional Council chambers.

Rolling coverage of council's July 26 meeting.

OPINION: Meeting singles on the Fraser Coast can be hard

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor. Supplied by Channel 10.

"...you never know where it will lead."

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Internationally acclaimed pianist in spotlight

WORLD CLASS: Pianist Andrey Gugnin will perform at the Brolga Theatre.

He's performed in orchestras in more than 20 countries.

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Investment Opportunity

49 Hillyard Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 8 4 $649,000

Hervey Bay CBD Walk to shopping centre and Sea Front Oval 4 x 2 bedroom units presently returning a total of $710.00 per week rental income Phone for more...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.